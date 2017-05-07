Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Buhari meet Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara ahead of his medical trip to London – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

BREAKING: Buhari meet Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara ahead of his medical trip to London
NAIJ.COM
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday night, May 7, received Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate president Bukola Saraki and the Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara ahead of his medical trip to London. The president shared the …
Buhari hosts Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara ahead London tripTheCable
PHOTOS: Buhari meets Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara before London tripThe News

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.