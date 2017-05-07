BREAKING: Buhari meet Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara ahead of his medical trip to London – NAIJ.COM
BREAKING: Buhari meet Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara ahead of his medical trip to London
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday night, May 7, received Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate president Bukola Saraki and the Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara ahead of his medical trip to London. The president shared the …
