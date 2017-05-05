Breaking: Buhari prays at Aso Villa Mosque
By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday prayed at the Aso presidential Villa, Mosque.
This is coming weeks after he had not been sighted in public.
He was dressed in white flowing gown.
His appearance at the mosque is expected to douse tense about his whereabouts as he has not been seen in public for some time now.
The President was seen waving and exchanging pleasantries with other worshipers.
