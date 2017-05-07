Breaking: Buhari to receive 82 freed Chibok girls today – Presidency

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari would receive another set of 82 Chibok girls today.

The girls were freed on Saturday via negotiations and in exchange with some Boko Haram members held by the federal government.

A statement by the presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu last night confirmed the release of the girls.

It will be recalled that over 200 school of the girls were abducted by Boko Haram terrorist sect on April 14, 2014.

Negotiations with the terrorist group last year had led to the rescue of over 20 of the girls.

The statment last night stated: “The President is pleased announce that negotiations to release more of the Chibok Girls have born fruit with the release of 82 more Girls today.

“After months of patient negotiations, our security agencies have taken back these abducted girls in exchange for some Boko Haram suspects held by the authorities.

“The Girls are due tomorrow in Abuja to be received by the President.

“The President expressed his deep gratitude to security agencies, the military, the government of Switzerland, the Red Cross, local and international NGOs for the success of this operation.

“It may be recalled that when the first batch of 21 Girls were released in October last year,the President directed the security agencies to continue in earnest until all the Chibok Girls have been released and reunited with their families.

“The President has been receiving full reports from the Director-General of the State Security Services at each stage.”

