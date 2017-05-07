Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Buhari travels to London for indefinite medical follow-up

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Travel | 0 comments

by Azeez Adeniyi President Muhammadu Buhari is traveling to London tonight for medical follow-up. This was revealed by Special Adviser…

Read » BREAKING: Buhari travels to London for indefinite medical follow-up on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.