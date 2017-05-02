Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Buhari’s health ‘not as bad as being perceived,’ says Wife

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of the Nigerian President has said the health of her husband is not “as bad as being perceived.” Aisha who said this in a series of tweets on Tuesday evening however expressed appreciation to Nigerians for the prayers for the quick recovery of her husband. She also noted that the President who have not been seen in public for about two weeks met with two ministers on Tuesday and has continued to carry out his responsibilities, contrary to information in the public domain.

