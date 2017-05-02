Breaking: Buhari’s health ‘not as bad as being perceived,’ says Wife

Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of the Nigerian President has said the health of her husband is not “as bad as being perceived.” Aisha who said this in a series of tweets on Tuesday evening however expressed appreciation to Nigerians for the prayers for the quick recovery of her husband. She also noted that the President who have not been seen in public for about two weeks met with two ministers on Tuesday and has continued to carry out his responsibilities, contrary to information in the public domain.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

