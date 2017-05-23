Breaking: Channels TV State House correspondent Chukwuma Onuekwusi is dead

Channels TV State House correspondent Chukwuma Onuekwusi is dead.

He died in the early hours of Tuesday at a private hospital in Abuja.

He died at the age of 55 and is survived by wife and children.

Chukwuma Onuekwusi, graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka joined Channels TV in 1998 and has covered several beats before he was seconded to the Presidential Villa.

The veteran journalist also worked at Imo Broadcasting Corporation, Owerri.

The post Breaking: Channels TV State House correspondent Chukwuma Onuekwusi is dead appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

