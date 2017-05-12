Breaking: Chelsea wins English Premier League 2016/2017 season

Chelsea football club defeated West Bromich Albion 1-0 to win the 2016/2017 English football league season. The goal was scored by Belgian forward Mitchy Batshuayi.

