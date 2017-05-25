Breaking: Court orders release of Ifeanyi Ubah within 48 hours

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Thursday morning has ordered the Department of State Service, DSS, to within 48 hours release detained Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah.

Trial judge, Justice Mohammed in a 100 page judgment, ordered the DSS to release Ubah, if it fails to file a charge against him.

Embattled Ubah was arrested by DSS over an alleged oil deal with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

The court Thursday, also berated the DSS for lying to the court that Ubah was arrested in Abuja, while from every available evidence, he was arrested in Lagos and flown to Abuja, where he has been detained some weeks.

Details later

The post Breaking: Court orders release of Ifeanyi Ubah within 48 hours appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

