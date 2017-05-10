BREAKING: Court remands ex-FCT Minister in Kuje prison – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
BREAKING: Court remands ex-FCT Minister in Kuje prison
Daily Trust
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Gudu has ordered that former minister of the FCT, Bala Muhammed be remanded in Kuje prisons until Friday when ruling will be made on his bail application. The Economic and Financial Crimes …
