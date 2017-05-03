Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Court Grants Ex-Niger Governor, Babangida Aliyu Bail – CHANNELS TELEVISION

CHANNELS TELEVISION

BREAKING: Court Grants Ex-Niger Governor, Babangida Aliyu Bail
A former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, and his ex-chief of staff, Umar Nasko, have been granted bail by the Minna High Court. Both men had been remanded in prison by the court on Tuesday last week after the Economic and Financial Crimes …
