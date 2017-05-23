Breaking: Customs again intercepts another container-load of arms in Lagos port

The Nigerian Customs has again intercepted another container-load of arms and ammunition at the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos,.

The container was found at the Ports and Cargo Terminal of the Tin Can Island Ports.

Recall that in January this year, Customs had intercepted a container of 49 boxes containing 661 Ak 47 rifles in Lagos.

This is also coming as stern warning against a military coup came, yesterday, from so many concerned Nigerians.

The leading All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had however, yesterday, warned those contemplating the derailment of the country’s democracy to perish the thought.

Tinubu spoke in Lagos just as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, echoed the same sentiments, warning the populace that the worst civilian regime was far better than the best of military regimes.

Tinubu spoke at a Special Joint Parliamentary session organized by the Lagos State House of Assembly, to commemorate Lagos@50 and the second anniversary of the 8th Assembly.

The former governor of Lagos State said the nation had gone too far to allow a thing like a military coup to happen again, stressing that such move would be resisted at all costs. He said: “I will not fail to sound a caution to us all. The precious thing we have (democracy) that we are now trying to perfect is not guaranteed to us. We must sweat hard and think wisely if we are to keep it.

“There will always be some people who want to undermine democracy. These people gain more from the government in the dark. Just a few days ago, we had a warning that some people were trying to entice the military out of the barracks. I say don’t try it. I want to add my voice to that warning.

‘’Those who think they can break the democracy so many of us laboured for and for which too many people sacrificed their lives, are mistaken.

“Nigeria has come too far for such a thing to happen. Those people behind such idea will find no fertile ground to plant their seed in Lagos. We will not buy their sad product; whatever they want to sell is a bad product and we are going to reject it.

“We tell them, move away from here because Lagos State will resist it, Lagos State is saying move away from it, don’t think about it, we are all staying together to grow our democracy.”

The post Breaking: Customs again intercepts another container-load of arms in Lagos port appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

