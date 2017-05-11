Breaking: Delta assembly speaker impeached
The speaker of Delta State House of Assembly Monday Igbuya has been impeached and Sheriff Oborevwori has been elected as his successor. Details later.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!