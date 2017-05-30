Breaking: Dortmund coach Tuchel leaves club

Borussia Dortmund’s head coach Thomas Tuchel has left the club, the Bundesliga side confirmed Tuesday, denying that the departure was sparked by a public spat with the club’s chief executive.

“We thank Thomas Tuchel and his training staff for their successful work at BVB,” said the club, adding that the “cause of the separation is by no means a disagreement between two people”.

