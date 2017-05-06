BREAKING: DSS arrests Ifeanyi Ubah

Oil magnate and chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah, has been arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS. The department made this disclosure on Saturday in a statement by its spokesman, Tony Opuiyo. Opuiyo said the former guber aspirant in Anambra State was arrested on Friday in connection with the theft […]

BREAKING: DSS arrests Ifeanyi Ubah

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

