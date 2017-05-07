Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Emmanuel Macron elected French president

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Emmanuel Macron was elected French president on Sunday in a resounding victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen after a deeply divisive campaign, initial estimates showed.

Emmanuel Macron

Macron, running as a centrist, won between 65.5 and 66.1 percent of the vote ahead of Le Pen on between 33.9 percent and 34.5 percent.

The post Breaking: Emmanuel Macron elected French president appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.