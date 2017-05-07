Breaking: Emmanuel Macron elected French president

Emmanuel Macron was elected French president on Sunday in a resounding victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen after a deeply divisive campaign, initial estimates showed.

Macron, running as a centrist, won between 65.5 and 66.1 percent of the vote ahead of Le Pen on between 33.9 percent and 34.5 percent.

The post Breaking: Emmanuel Macron elected French president appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

