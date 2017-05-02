BREAKING: Ex-Governor Sule Lamido docked for allegedly inciting violence
Mr. Lamido was docked on a four-count charge at a court in Dutse.
The post BREAKING: Ex-Governor Sule Lamido docked for allegedly inciting violence appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!