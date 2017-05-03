BREAKING: Ex Niger State Gov Babangida Aliyu Granted Bail

The former Niger State Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu and chief of staff Umaru Nasko arraigned by EFCC and standing trial for criminal breach of trust over diversion of ecological fund have been granted bail by a Minna High Court.

More details shortly…

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

