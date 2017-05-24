BREAKING: Fayose gives petrol stations 24 hours to resume sales of fuel or revokes their CofO

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has given owners of petrol stations hoarding fuel in the state 24 hours ultimatum to resume selling the product to customers or have their Certificates of Occupancy revoked. A terse statement by his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka quoted the governor as threatening to revoke the Certificates of Occupancy, CoO, of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

