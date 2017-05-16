Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Federal Government on alert as 8 ships of low quality rice heads to Nigeria from Singapore – NAIJ.COM

BREAKING: Federal Government on alert as 8 ships of low quality rice heads to Nigeria from Singapore
The minister of agriculture Audu Ogbeh has raised an alarm that eight ships filled with low quality rice are being imported to Nigeria from Singapore. Ogbeh who raised the alarm at the mid-term town-hall meeting of the federal government in Abuja on …
