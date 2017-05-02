Breaking: Fire guts Oba Akinolu palace’s
Fire has on Tuesday afternoon gutted the palace of Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu. According to the report reaching us, the fire entered his palace where he kept his regalia and burn all.
More details later
The post Breaking: Fire guts Oba Akinolu palace’s appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!