Breaking: Fire guts Oba Akinolu palace’s

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Fire has on Tuesday afternoon gutted the palace of Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu. According to the report reaching us, the fire entered his palace where he kept his regalia and burn all.

More details later

