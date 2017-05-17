BREAKING: Five PDP lawmakers dump party, join APC

Five members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the Ondo State House of Assembly have dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC). The lawmakers are being received by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the Deputy State chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin. Details shortly…

