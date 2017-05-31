Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Gunmen kidnap House of Reps. member

Unknown gunmen has kidnapped a member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Garba Durbunde [Sumaila/Takai federal constituency]. Mr Durbunde was reportedly abducted along Kaduna- Jere road on Tuesday while on his way to Kano from Abuja . Though details are still sketchy as of the time of press returns, reports claimed the kidnappers have contacted …

