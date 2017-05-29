Breaking: Headless body found floating in a river in UK

A major police probe was launched this morning after a headless body was found floating in a river.

Lifeboat crew and coastguards are desperately searching for the head of the person after the grim discovery was made in Walmer, near Deal, Kent.

A large area has been sealed off and families who were enjoying the Bank Holiday break were ushered away from the scene.

