Breaking: House of Reps passes 2017 budget of N7. 44 trillion

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The House of Representatives has, Thursday, passed the 2017 budget of N7. 44 trillion.

The House passed the budget after adopting the report from the appropriation committee on the budget.

Meanwhile, the senate is currently in a closed-door session over passage of the 2017 budget.

Recall that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had on Tuesday shortly after the budget report was laid said it will be considered and passed today.

 

 

