BREAKING | I Have Not Decamped to APC – Obanikoro

Contrary to media reports flying around, former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, says he has not decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC). In an exclusive chat with SIGNAL on Sunday, Obanikoro said he has not decamped anywhere.

Asked why he was not reacting to news reports claiming his exit from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said; “Why should I react to speculations? At no point did I confirm to anyone that I was decamping or have decamped from PDP.”

Describing reactions to his alleged exit from the PDP as premature, he wondered why some of those reacting did not make any efforts to clarify with him before running to town to react to the news.

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode said on Sunday he is saddened by Obanikoro’s decision to join the APC. In a statement, Fani-Kayode said; “My brother Musiliu Obanikoro’s decision to join the APC irks and saddens me. I say this because I have always loved him and I care. You cannot fight evil by joining it. You cannot bring light by entering the darkness. You cannot find joy by partaking in the bread of sorrows.”

The Nation on Sunday reported that the former High Commissioner to Ghana may have made up his mind to dump the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and pitch his political tent with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

More to come…

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post BREAKING | I Have Not Decamped to APC – Obanikoro appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

