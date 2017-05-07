Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Journalists locked out as Buhari meets 82 released Chibok girls [PHOTO]

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

State House correspondents have been barred from the official residence of President Muhammadu Buhari, as he receives the 82 Chibok school girls released by Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday. The girls had arrived Abuja earlier in the day from Maiduguri, Borno state capital, in military choppers. They then underwent medical check-ups at the Department of […]

