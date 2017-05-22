Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo, IBB, Sultan, others save Emir of Kano from Assembly probe – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 22, 2017


Osinbajo, IBB, Sultan, others save Emir of Kano from Assembly probe
The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday stopped further probe of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, following a letter received from Government House and signed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, urging the House to halt the probe due to …
Kano Assembly suspends Emir Sanusi probe after 'Osinbajo, IBB intervention'Premium Times
Gov. Ganduje frees 50 prisonersVanguard

