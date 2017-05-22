BREAKING: Kano Assembly suspends probe of Emir Sanusi

The Kano State House of Assembly, on Monday, suspended the probe of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II. Speaker of the State Assembly, Kabiru Rurum, announced this during plenary on Monday. Rurum said the action followed the intervention of some prominent Nigerians. The Speaker disclosed that the State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, sent a letter […]

BREAKING: Kano Assembly suspends probe of Emir Sanusi

