Breaking: Military Men Storms Boase in the Upper West Denkyira, Arrests Several Youths

Several youth of Boase in the Upper West Denkyira district of the Central region have been rounded up by uniformed military men who have stormed the town over the killing of an officer, Captain Maxwell Mahama, by indegenes of the mining community.

According to an army statement, about 35 troops are currently in the town to unravel the circumstances surrounding the mob killing of the young officer.

The youth are being held for their alleged involvement in the murder of the soldier.

Mahama was lynched by residents on suspicion of being an armed robber. The Captain was a military officer with the 5th Infantry Batallion (5BN) at Burma Camp in Accra but on detachment duties at the Denkyira Boase of the Central region.

The post Breaking: Military Men Storms Boase in the Upper West Denkyira, Arrests Several Youths appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

