Breaking: Military Men Storms Boase in the Upper West Denkyira, Arrests Several Youths

Posted on May 30, 2017

Several youth of Boase in the Upper West Denkyira district of the Central region have been rounded  up by uniformed  military men who have stormed the town over the killing of  an officer, Captain Maxwell Mahama, by indegenes  of the mining community.

According to an army statement, about 35 troops are currently in the  town to unravel the circumstances surrounding the mob killing of the young officer.

The youth are being held for their alleged involvement in the murder of the soldier.

Mahama was lynched by residents on suspicion of being an armed robber. The  Captain was a military officer with the 5th Infantry Batallion (5BN) at Burma Camp in Accra but on detachment duties at the Denkyira Boase of the Central region.

