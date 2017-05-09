Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Moon wins South Korea election by landslide

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Left-leaning former human rights lawyer Moon Jae-In won South Korea’s presidential election by a landslide, an exit poll predicted when polls closed Tuesday.

South Korean presidential candidate Moon Jae-In (L) of the Democratic Party and his wife Kim Jeong-Sook (R) pose after casting their ballots at a polling station in Seoul on May 9, 2017.
South Koreans went to the polls on May 9 to choose a new president after Park Geun-Hye was ousted and indicted for corruption, and against a backdrop of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North. / AFP PHOTO

Moon, of the Democratic Party, had 41.4 percent support, according to the joint survey by three television stations. Conservative Hong Joon-Pyo was far behind on 23.3 percent, with centrist Ahn Cheol-Soo third on 21.8

