Breaking News! Boko Haram Releases 82 Kidnapped Chibok Girls

SaharaReporters has exclusively obtained information the Islamist terrorist group, Boko Haram, has released a batch of ore than 80 of the Chibok high school girls who were abducted in mid-April 2014. A top military source just broke to the news to Saharareporters.

According to the source, the release of the 80 abducted school girls came after further negotiations between the Islamist group and the Muhammadu administration. The source he was not in a position to disclose the terms of an agreement that led to today’s mass release of the Chibok school girls.

Our source revealed that that the 82 girls who just regained their freedom are currently in Banki town in Borno state awaiting airlift to an unknown destination.

The source added that once the girls are secured in a new location they would be debriefed, undergo a psycological and medical test and then be reunited with their families.

