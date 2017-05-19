Breaking News! Osinbajo To Sign The 2017 Budget Any Moment Now As The Documents Arrives His Office

The 2017 Budget was on Friday submitted to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and is now expected to assent to it any moment from now.

The document was delivered by Special Assistant to the president on National Assembly matters, Senator Ita Enang, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Enang had fueled controversy last Wednesday when he said during an interview on Channels TV that the signed bill would be sent to President Muhammadu Buhari in London for his assent before it would be brought back to the acting President.

The presidential aide has now backtracked from that position , telling State House corespondents after submitting the document to Osinbajo, that the acting President would now sign it after the necessary procedure.

Minister of Information and Culture , Lai Mohammed, had similarly indicated that no decision had been taken on who would sign the bill.

