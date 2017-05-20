Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking News! Parents Of Released 82 Chibok Girls Storms Abuja To Reunite With Their Children

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Parents of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls who were released after being held for more than three years by Boko Haram have arrived in Abuja to reunite with their children.

Recall that a relative of one of the rescued Chibok girls, Peter Joseph, raised alarm that the Federal Government barred the girls, from sharing their experience under Boko Haram captivity with their parents.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

He claimed that his niece was one of the 21 schoolgirls rescued in October 2016, while his sister is still in Boko Haram captivity.

Joseph said in December last year, the girls were allowed to return to Chibok, but were kept in a government facility where their parents visited them.

Reacting, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, dismissed the allegation.

Shehu, in a series of tweets, described the claims by the parents as that they are denied access to their children as totally false.

See photos of the parents in Abuja below.

The post Breaking News! Parents Of Released 82 Chibok Girls Storms Abuja To Reunite With Their Children appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.