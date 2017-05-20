Breaking News! Parents Of Released 82 Chibok Girls Storms Abuja To Reunite With Their Children

Parents of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls who were released after being held for more than three years by Boko Haram have arrived in Abuja to reunite with their children.

Recall that a relative of one of the rescued Chibok girls, Peter Joseph, raised alarm that the Federal Government barred the girls, from sharing their experience under Boko Haram captivity with their parents.

He claimed that his niece was one of the 21 schoolgirls rescued in October 2016, while his sister is still in Boko Haram captivity.

Joseph said in December last year, the girls were allowed to return to Chibok, but were kept in a government facility where their parents visited them.

Reacting, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, dismissed the allegation.

Shehu, in a series of tweets, described the claims by the parents as that they are denied access to their children as totally false.

See photos of the parents in Abuja below.

The post Breaking News! Parents Of Released 82 Chibok Girls Storms Abuja To Reunite With Their Children appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

