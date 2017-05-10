Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking News: Sports Federations set to get autonomy

The Ministry of Youths and sports is on the verge of giving Sports Federations autonomy.  The move we reliably gather is aimed at making the Federations more effective and more accountable.  The Federations will henceforth seek ways of keeping their departments busy while contributing to all round sports development.
Prior to this time some sports federations have been accused of having no visibly program and not making any attempt at developing sports within their areas of supervision.  The autonomy is not however without consequence as those who fell to measure up after the new approach will be sanctioned.  

