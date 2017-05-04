Breaking: Niger Republic President Visit To Buhari Tomorrow Cancelled
The visit of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic to President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled for Friday, May 5, 2017, has been cancelled & postponed.
The rescheduling is at the instance of President Issoufou who has another domestic engagement.
All arrangements had been concluded for President Buhari to receive his Nigerien counterpart and his delegation at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa and attend the Jumaat prayers together as well as lunch, before the last-minute postponement.
A new date for the visit will be announced in due course.
FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
May 4, 2017
