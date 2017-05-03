Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu Meets South East Senators In Abuja (Photos)

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been on tour ever since his release from the Kuje prison.

Just barely two days after he met with Femi Fani-Kayode, Former Minister of Avaition, Kanu, the founder of Radio Biafra, meets with South East Senate Caucus in Abuja.

The full details of the meeting was not revealed to the public.

Here are pictures from the meeting.

