Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu Meets South East Senators In Abuja (Photos)
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been on tour ever since his release from the Kuje prison.
Just barely two days after he met with Femi Fani-Kayode, Former Minister of Avaition, Kanu, the founder of Radio Biafra, meets with South East Senate Caucus in Abuja.
The full details of the meeting was not revealed to the public.
Here are pictures from the meeting.
The post Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu Meets South East Senators In Abuja (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!