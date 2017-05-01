Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu Returns To Kuje Prison, Despite Being Granted Bail

Operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, and men of the Nigerian Prisons Service, DSS, returned the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, back to Kuje Prison after he was granted bail by an Abuja Federal High Court. The decision shows that until Kanu meets his bail condition, he cannot be set […]

The post Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu Returns To Kuje Prison, Despite Being Granted Bail appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

