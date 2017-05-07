BREAKING: Nollywood actor, Adesina Adesanya is dead

Popular Nollywood actor, Adeshina Adesanya, also known as Pastor Ajidara is dead. The actor died in the early hours of Sunday, just days after his colleagues voiced out that he was in need of money for treatment for kidney failure. His demise was announced by actors, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr. Latin and Yomi …

