Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[BREAKING] OPEC ministers meet in Vienna on Thursday

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ministers from oil exporting countries have been scheduled to meet in Vienna, Austria on Thursday. The meeting is intended to discuss oil production cuts amid increased competition from U.S. shale producers. According to the information available on the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries website, it is the organisation’s 172nd meeting. The OPEC Secretariat calculations […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.