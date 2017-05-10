Breaking: Osinbajo, former VP Sambo in closed door meeting

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in a closed door meeting with former Vice President Nnamadi at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sambo arrived the Villa at exactly 4pm into the waiting hands of Osinbajo who ushered him into his office.

Both men are currently meeting in Osinbajo’s office.

Details later

