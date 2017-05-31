BREAKING | Osinbajo Invites Saraki, Dogara for 2017 Budget Signing at Aso Rock Villa Thursday

The office of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has invited the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara to the official Budget Signing event of the 2017 Appropriation Bill, SIGNAL can report.

A top National Assembly source informed about the development told SIGNAL on Wednesday the Budget Signing will take place tomorrow Thursday 1st June, 2017 at the Aso Rock Villa with Acting President Osinbajo giving executive assent.

According to the source, the invitation to both leaders of the National Assembly was conveyed through the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Mr. Ita Enang who met with both Saraki and Dogara today.

More details to come.

