Breaking: Osinbajo storms Garki, Abuja market, interacts with traders

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday visited Garki Model Market, Abuja.

His mission to the market, Vanguard gathered, is to interact with the locals which included traders.

This is in commemoration of the second anniversary of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

He is currently at the market, addressing the people.

Details later

