Breaking: Osinbajo to sign 2017 Budget Thursday 9:00 A.M.

Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will sign the 2017 Budget into law on Thursday by 9:00 A.M at the Presidential Villa, NAN reports. A source told our correspondent in Abuja that the representatives of the President had just concluded a meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly where the date and time of the …

The post Breaking: Osinbajo to sign 2017 Budget Thursday 9:00 A.M. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

