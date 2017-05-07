Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Osinbajo will take charge in my absence – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari who departed Nigeria for London Sunday night for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors has said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will take charge in his absence and that Government will continue to function smoothly and efficiently.

Buhari made this known on his tweeter handle.

More soon

