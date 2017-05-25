BREAKING: Osun puts security on red alert over imminent mayhem in Osogbo today

The Osun State Government, Thursday morning, issued a warning to members of the public, parents and guardians especially of the students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Science and Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso that there was plot by some criminally minded elements to unleash mayhem on the Osun State capital Osogbo on Thursday May 25, 2017. […]

BREAKING: Osun puts security on red alert over imminent mayhem in Osogbo today

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

