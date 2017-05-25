Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Osun puts security on red alert over imminent mayhem in Osogbo today

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Osun State Government, Thursday morning, issued a warning to members of the public, parents and guardians especially of the students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Science and Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso that there was plot by some criminally minded elements to unleash mayhem on the Osun State capital Osogbo on Thursday May 25, 2017. […]

