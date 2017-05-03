Breaking : ( Photos )President Buhari might contest for 2019 elections
Despite the present state of health of President Muhamamadu Buhari, reports coming in have it that he might be contesting for the next presidential elections. See Photos below….
The post Breaking : ( Photos )President Buhari might contest for 2019 elections appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!