Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Police raid Ekweremadu’s official guest house in Abuja

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The police in Abuja on Friday raided the official guest house of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Maitama, Abuja. Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate, Uche Anichukwu confirmed the development. According to him, neither Ekweremadu nor any of his senior aides was informed before the search. The […]

BREAKING: Police raid Ekweremadu’s official guest house in Abuja

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.