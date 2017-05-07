BREAKING! Popular Nollywood Actor, Pastor Ajidara is Dead
Popular Nollywood actor, Adeshina Adesanya, also known as Pastor Ajidara is dead.
The actor died in the early hours of Sunday, just days after his colleagues cries out for help, he was in need of money for treatment for kidney failure.
He hospitalized at unknown hospital in Ogun State where it was announced that he would require millions of naira to survive.
His demise was announced by actors, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr. Latin and Yomi Fash-Lanso who both led a fund raising campaign for him.
