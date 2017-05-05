Breaking: President Appears Again, See How He Looks Now (Photos)
President Muhammadu Buhari, observed Juma’at Prayer at the State House, Abuja. He was joined by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno, and other officials at the state house.
The president who has been absent for a while now looked refreshed as he greeted people who gathered to see him after the prayers
