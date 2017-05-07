BREAKING! President Buhari Off To London Indefinitely For Medical Follow-Up
Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, says the president is travelling to London on Sunday night for an indefinite medical follow up.
This is coming 57 days after the president arrived from London.
According to Adesina, the length of Buhari’s stay will be determined by his London doctors, Thecable News report.
“President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London tonight for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors,” Adesina said via a statement.
“He had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja earlier in the day.
“The President wishes to assure all Nigerians that there is no cause for worry. He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation.”
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will resume in acting capacity as President, as long as Buhari is away, Adesina added.
“The length of the President’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors. Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President.
“President Buhari has transmitted letters about the trip to the Senate and the House of Representatives, in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.”
On January 19, 2017 Buhari travelled to London on a medical vacation which lasted 49 days. He returned on March 10, and told Nigerians that he would make a follow up trip in some weeks.
“There may be need to have further follow-ups within some weeks,” he had said.
